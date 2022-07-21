Skip to main content

300-Tonne Roof Truss Lifted Into Place in Major Progress of Anfield Road Redevelopment

Liverpool today revealed more exciting developments of the Anfield Road redevelopment on their official website, showing a 300-tonne truss being secured into place.

The club revealed more exclusive photos of the redevelopment which saw a team of 30 skilled workmen operating two 600-tonne crawler cranes. Standing at over 160 metres high the cranes were responsible for lifting the steel framework into place.

Anfield Road Redevelopment

This is a massive step in the rebuild of the Anfield Road stand that will see the capacity of Anfield go from 53,394 to 61,000 allowing 7000 additional fans the ability to watch Jurgen Klopp's side in the flesh.

Once complete the Anfield Road will stand high at 39 metres tall, slightly smaller than the 55 metre main stand. Liverpool plan to start the process of removing the old roof during the World Cup at the end of the year with no games planned for up to six weeks.

Anfield Road stand

Once completed Anfield will become the fourth biggest stadium in England, behind Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford and the English national stadium Wembley.

Liverpool expect the redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand to be completed for the start of the 2023/24 campaign which will allow 7000 additional fans through the famous turnstiles.

