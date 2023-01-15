"A Real Low Point" - Jordan Henderson Responds After Brighton Embarrassment

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

An already tumultuous season for Liverpool climaxed on Saturday afternoon as the Reds were trounced 3-0 at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. The result means Liverpool drop down to 9th in the Premier League.

The Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson, responded by admitting that it is a "low point" for the team and that it is a "tough moment" for all the players in the dressing room:

"I thought Brighton were better than us in all departments, to be honest. It's a real low point for us today as a team. We need to stay together.

"There's an honest bunch of lads in there and it's a tough moment for us as a team, for sure, but we need to get together, we need to stay together and try to change things really quickly because the games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to learn from the day as best we can and show a reaction."

Henderson believes multiple things went wrong for the team during the match and that these problems have existed for longer than just the Brighton match:

"I think there wasn't one thing, I think there were numerous things that weren't right at all and haven't been right probably for a little while now.

"Like I said, we need to be a lot better than that – everybody knows that. In the dressing room after the game, we all know we can be better individually, collectively, everything across the board.

"And I'll take responsibility, the lads will take responsibility to try to put it right."

