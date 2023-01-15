Skip to main content

"A Real Low Point" - Jordan Henderson Responds After Brighton Embarrassment

Liverpool’s captain responded following Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing at the AMEX Stadium to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Liverpool Jordan Henderson

An already tumultuous season for Liverpool climaxed on Saturday afternoon as the Reds were trounced 3-0 at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. The result means Liverpool drop down to 9th in the Premier League.

The Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson, responded by admitting that it is a "low point" for the team and that it is a "tough moment" for all the players in the dressing room:

"I thought Brighton were better than us in all departments, to be honest. It's a real low point for us today as a team. We need to stay together.

"There's an honest bunch of lads in there and it's a tough moment for us as a team, for sure, but we need to get together, we need to stay together and try to change things really quickly because the games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to learn from the day as best we can and show a reaction."

Liverpool Brighton and Hove Albion Jordan Henderson Adam Lallana
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Henderson believes multiple things went wrong for the team during the match and that these problems have existed for longer than just the Brighton match:

"I think there wasn't one thing, I think there were numerous things that weren't right at all and haven't been right probably for a little while now.

"Like I said, we need to be a lot better than that – everybody knows that. In the dressing room after the game, we all know we can be better individually, collectively, everything across the board.

"And I'll take responsibility, the lads will take responsibility to try to put it right."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

John Henry
News

Report: Qatar 'Giving Priority' To Liverpool Ahead Of Takeover Bid

By Chris Stonadge
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jürgen Klopp
News

"Fully My Responsibility" - Jurgen Klopp’s Reaction to Liverpool’s Humiliating Defeat to Brighton

By Jim Nichol-Turner
imago1022330429h
Media

Watch: Fan Kicks Aaron Ramsdale As Tempers Flare Following North London Derby

By Alex Caddick
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Set Specific Transfer Budget Aside For Jude Bellingham To Get Ahead Of Real Madrid

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'Bellingham Would Like To Play For Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Jurgen Klopp Is Key To Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Gavi
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew