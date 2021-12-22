Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'A Special Player' - Liverpool's New Academy Starlet With Four Goals In Five Games

Author:

Liverpool's academy developing elite talents is becoming habitual, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, and Neco Williams emerging from Kirkby in recent years.

The latest in-form talent comes in the form of German midfielder and forward, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Frauendorf currently plays for the Under 18s and this weekend scored twice in a 5-0 win over Burnley. Those goals were his fourth in his last six games at that level – to go along with two assists.

Despite usually occupying a midfield role, he performed to this level on the right hand side of a front three.

That is a bit of an issue, as Liverpool have a lot of depth in that role, even within the academy.

Read More

Kaide Gordon, who is Fraudendorf's junior, is already ahead of him in the pecking order - and that won't change unless he continues to put these freak numbers up.

And that’s going to be a problem going forward. Reds fans worried about the same thing when Elliott appeared set to play on the right more often.

Williams and Connor Bradley both play best at right-back – that’s difficult to work with when there’s a 23-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold there. But this is the problem with having so many top talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Melkamu Frauendorf
News

'A Special Player' - Liverpool's New Academy Starlet With Four Goals In Five Games

1 minute ago
Diogo Jota
Articles

Watch: Diogo Jota's Ten Premier League Goals For Liverpool So Far This Season

1 hour ago
Harry Kane, Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Hilarious Specsavers Tweet Reveals Truth About Harry Kane Tackle As Tottenham & Liverpool Draw

11 hours ago
Anfield
News

Premier League Clubs Fearful Of Playing With No Fans Again As Boris Johnson Set To Announce New Covid Restrictions For After Boxing Day

11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
News

Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate

12 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'We're In It To Win It' - Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher Speaking Ahead Of Leicester Carabao Cup Clash

14 hours ago
Kaide Gordon Divock Origi Norwich Carabao Cup EFL
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News | Carabao Cup Quarter Final

14 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

'The Kind Of Player You Have To Slow Down' - Pep Lijnders Provides Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

15 hours ago