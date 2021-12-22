'A Special Player' - Liverpool's New Academy Starlet With Four Goals In Five Games

Liverpool's academy developing elite talents is becoming habitual, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, and Neco Williams emerging from Kirkby in recent years.

The latest in-form talent comes in the form of German midfielder and forward, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Frauendorf currently plays for the Under 18s and this weekend scored twice in a 5-0 win over Burnley. Those goals were his fourth in his last six games at that level – to go along with two assists.

Despite usually occupying a midfield role, he performed to this level on the right hand side of a front three.

That is a bit of an issue, as Liverpool have a lot of depth in that role, even within the academy.

Kaide Gordon, who is Fraudendorf's junior, is already ahead of him in the pecking order - and that won't change unless he continues to put these freak numbers up.

And that’s going to be a problem going forward. Reds fans worried about the same thing when Elliott appeared set to play on the right more often.

Williams and Connor Bradley both play best at right-back – that’s difficult to work with when there’s a 23-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold there. But this is the problem with having so many top talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook