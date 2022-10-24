Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool

Kyle Kelly has been attending Liverpool’s academy since 2018, and formally joined the club in September 2020 - at the age of 14. With an “attacking flair” from midfield, the Northampton-born player was chosen to play with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s side for the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool U18s manager, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson IMAGO / PA Images

It was announced on Monday that the midfielder had signed his first professional contract at the club.

Kelly joins a list of youth prospects at Liverpool hoping to get a chance to impress in the first team. Most of these academy players will be dreaming that it will be the game against Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup in November that will be their opportunity to impress supporters.

Stefan Bajcetic, the 18-year-old Serbian midfielder, was given his chance this season during Liverpool's emphatic 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August - and has since been a regular in the first-team match-day squads.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

With one area, in particular, that has been highlighted as a point of concern being creativity in an aging midfield, Kelly has the unique opportunity to steal a position in the middle of the park as Jurgen Klopp looks for options.

For now, though, Kelly will remain with the U18s squad until he receives that coveted call-up to play alongside the first-team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |