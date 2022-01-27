Skip to main content
AFCON Quarter-Final Fixtures - Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Liverpool have two representatives left at the Africa Cup of Nations and we can now bring you the details of when and where you can watch the action from the quarter-finals.

After Naby Keita's Guinea were knocked out by losing 1-0 to Gambia in the round of 16, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped their respective nations qualify for the last eight.

Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah

Senegal beat Cape Verde 2-0 in their round of 16 clash with Mane scoring a brilliant opening goal before leaving the pitch after feeling the effects of a head clash. Liverpool's number ten confirmed on Wednesday however that he was fine with no need for concern.

Salah's Egypt overcame the Ivory Coast on penalties, after the match finished 0-0 after 120 minutes, with the 29-year-old scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon

7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia

Read More

Sunday, 30th January 2022

4:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita Takumi Minamino
