AFCON: Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane In Action

Liverpool have two representatives left at the Africa Cup of Nations and we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for the quarter-finals.

After Naby Keita's Guinea were knocked out by losing 1-0 to Gambia in the round of 16, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped their respective nations qualify for the last eight.

Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah

Senegal beat Cape Verde 2-0 in their round of 16 clash with Mane scoring a brilliant opening goal before leaving the pitch after feeling the effects of a head clash. Liverpool's number ten confirmed on Wednesday however that he was fine with no need for concern.

Salah's Egypt overcame the Ivory Coast on penalties, after the match finished 0-0 after 120 minutes, with the 29-year-old scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon

7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia

Read More

Sunday, 30th January 2022

4:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

