AFCON: Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane In Action
Liverpool have two representatives left at the Africa Cup of Nations and we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for the quarter-finals.
After Naby Keita's Guinea were knocked out by losing 1-0 to Gambia in the round of 16, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped their respective nations qualify for the last eight.
Senegal beat Cape Verde 2-0 in their round of 16 clash with Mane scoring a brilliant opening goal before leaving the pitch after feeling the effects of a head clash. Liverpool's number ten confirmed on Wednesday however that he was fine with no need for concern.
Salah's Egypt overcame the Ivory Coast on penalties, after the match finished 0-0 after 120 minutes, with the 29-year-old scoring the decisive spot-kick.
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon
7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia
Read More
Sunday, 30th January 2022
4:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
