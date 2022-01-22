Skip to main content
AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

After all three of Liverpool's representatives at the Africa Cup of Nations qualified for the round of 16, we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for those games.

Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified as Group B winners and will face Cape Verde on Tuesday in the last 16. Senegal topped the group with a win and two draws.

Sadio Mane Senegal

Guinea finished second to Senegal in Group B meaning Naby Keita's team will face off against Gambia on Monday.

Naby Keita

Mohamed Salah's Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough match against the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah

Here are the fixtures and schedule for the last 16.

AFCON Round of 16 Fixtures & Schedule

(all matches shown in UK time)

Sunday 23rd January 2022

4:00pm    Burkina Faso v Gabon

Read More

7:00pm    Nigeria v Tunisia

Monday 24th January 2022

4:00pm    Guinea v Gambia

7:00pm    Cameroon v Comoros

Tuesday 25th January 2022

4:00pm    Senegal v Cape Verde

7:00pm    Morocco v Malawi

Wednesday 26th January 2022

4:00pm    Ivory Coast v Egypt

7:00pm    Mali v Equatorial Guinea

