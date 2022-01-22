AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?
After all three of Liverpool's representatives at the Africa Cup of Nations qualified for the round of 16, we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for those games.
Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified as Group B winners and will face Cape Verde on Tuesday in the last 16. Senegal topped the group with a win and two draws.
Guinea finished second to Senegal in Group B meaning Naby Keita's team will face off against Gambia on Monday.
Mohamed Salah's Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough match against the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Here are the fixtures and schedule for the last 16.
AFCON Round of 16 Fixtures & Schedule
(all matches shown in UK time)
Sunday 23rd January 2022
4:00pm Burkina Faso v Gabon
Read More
7:00pm Nigeria v Tunisia
Monday 24th January 2022
4:00pm Guinea v Gambia
7:00pm Cameroon v Comoros
Tuesday 25th January 2022
4:00pm Senegal v Cape Verde
7:00pm Morocco v Malawi
Wednesday 26th January 2022
4:00pm Ivory Coast v Egypt
7:00pm Mali v Equatorial Guinea
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup | EFL Cup
- Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?
- Report: Liverpool Looking To Seal Early Deal For Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho, Leeds, Southampton & West Ham All Interested
- Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?
- Report: Liverpool Contact Future Star Ronald Araujo To Tempt Him From Barcelona
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook