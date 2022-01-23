AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures - Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa
After all three of Liverpool's representatives at the Africa Cup of Nations qualified for the round of 16, we can now bring you the fixtures and details of when and where you can watch the games.
Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified as Group B winners and will face Cape Verde on Tuesday in the last 16. Senegal topped the group with a win and two draws.
Guinea finished second to Senegal in Group B meaning Naby Keita's team will face off against Gambia on Monday. Unfortunately, after picking up two yellow cards during the group stages, the midfielder will miss out through suspension.
Mohamed Salah's Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough match against the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
AFCON Round of 16 Fixtures & Schedule
(all matches shown in UK time)
Sunday 23rd January 2022
4:00pm Burkina Faso v Gabon
7:00pm Nigeria v Tunisia
Monday 24th January 2022
4:00pm Guinea v Gambia
Read More
7:00pm Cameroon v Comoros
Tuesday 25th January 2022
4:00pm Senegal v Cape Verde
7:00pm Morocco v Malawi
Wednesday 26th January 2022
4:00pm Ivory Coast v Egypt
7:00pm Mali v Equatorial Guinea
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
