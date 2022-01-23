Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures - Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

After all three of Liverpool's representatives at the Africa Cup of Nations qualified for the round of 16, we can now bring you the fixtures and details of when and where you can watch the games.

Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified as Group B winners and will face Cape Verde on Tuesday in the last 16. Senegal topped the group with a win and two draws.

Guinea finished second to Senegal in Group B meaning Naby Keita's team will face off against Gambia on Monday. Unfortunately, after picking up two yellow cards during the group stages, the midfielder will miss out through suspension.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough match against the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

AFCON Round of 16 Fixtures & Schedule

(all matches shown in UK time)

Sunday 23rd January 2022

4:00pm Burkina Faso v Gabon

7:00pm Nigeria v Tunisia

Monday 24th January 2022

4:00pm Guinea v Gambia

Read More

7:00pm Cameroon v Comoros

Tuesday 25th January 2022

4:00pm Senegal v Cape Verde

7:00pm Morocco v Malawi

Wednesday 26th January 2022

4:00pm Ivory Coast v Egypt

7:00pm Mali v Equatorial Guinea

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures - Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

just now
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'It's Never Been Easy' - Virgil Van Dijk On Tough Liverpool Task Ahead At Crystal Palace

31 minutes ago
Southampton v Manchester City
Non LFC

Rival Watch: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

56 minutes ago
Marcus Rashford
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Rival Watch

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Don't Know Anybody Who's Like Trent' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool Full-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

12 hours ago
sipa_36212881
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign: Michael Olise

13 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 23 & Rearranged Fixtures - January 18th/19th/21st/22nd/23rd

13 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane To Face-Off In Race To Qualify For The World Cup

14 hours ago