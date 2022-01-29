Skip to main content
AFCON: Sadio Mane Injury Update Ahead Of Senegal Quarter-Final With Equatorial Guinea

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been passed fit to play in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match with Equatorial Guinea scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Sadio Mane

The 29-year-old left the pitch in the round of 16 win after a nasty clash of heads with the Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

Shortly after the clash of heads which saw Vozinha red-carded, Mane scored a brilliant opening goal before falling to his knees shortly before being substituted.

Mane took to social media to post a message and ease concern for fans as he was pictured back in the gym.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Mane has been passed fit to play which will be a huge boost to manager Aliou Cisse who will now have his talisman at his disposal as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Here are the details of the quarter-final fixtures and where you can watch both Mohamed Salah and Mane in action

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon

Read More

7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia

Sunday, 30th January 2022

3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

