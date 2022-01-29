AFCON: Sadio Mane Injury Update Ahead Of Senegal Quarter-Final With Equatorial Guinea
Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been passed fit to play in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match with Equatorial Guinea scheduled to take place on Sunday.
The 29-year-old left the pitch in the round of 16 win after a nasty clash of heads with the Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.
Shortly after the clash of heads which saw Vozinha red-carded, Mane scored a brilliant opening goal before falling to his knees shortly before being substituted.
Mane took to social media to post a message and ease concern for fans as he was pictured back in the gym.
According to a report from Sky Sports, Mane has been passed fit to play which will be a huge boost to manager Aliou Cisse who will now have his talisman at his disposal as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Here are the details of the quarter-final fixtures and where you can watch both Mohamed Salah and Mane in action
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon
Read More
7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
