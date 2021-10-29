"Fabinho Doesn't Look That Good" - Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Fabinho

Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has given an update on Fabinho.

When Fabinho came on against Atletico Madrid, he basically put the game to bed and helped Liverpool not concede any more goals.

However, when the team was announced for Manchester United, the Brazilian was missing and a lot of fans were worried.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp has gave a further update on the Brazilian during his press conference against Brighton.

"Fabinho doesn't look that good, it is not too complicated but it is likely to keep him out again. He is not in team training yet." said Klopp.

The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad as on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

