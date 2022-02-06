Skip to main content
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Joe Gomez Missing From Liverpool Squad To Face Cardiff After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are both missing from the Liverpool squad to face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round due to positive Covid-19 tests.

As per Liverpool's match centre, both players have recovered and completed their isolation periods but have had insufficient preparation time to be involved.

Both should hopefully be ready however for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Joe Gomez

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup fourth round and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury Town in the third round winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Kaide Gordon, Fabinho x2, and Roberto Firmino.

Cardiff beat Preston North End 2-1 at home in the last round but are currently struggling in 20th place in the English Championship.

Read More

A place awaits in round five for the winners with matches due to take place on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

Here are the starting lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton

Cardiff City

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

