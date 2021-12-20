Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

Author:

An amazing stat has been revealed by a Liverpool statistician that helps understand why manager Jurgen Klopp was so frustrated with referee Paul Tierney on Sunday.

An enthralling 2-2 draw was played out between Klopp's team and Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the talking points after the game were dominated by decisions in the game by Tierney and VAR.

Jurgen Klopp Paul Tierney

Harry Kane was booked for a horrible tackle on Andy Robertson. VAR did not intervene but the England captain should have seen red.

Tierney then failed to give Liverpool a penalty just before half-time after Diogo Jota was bundled over in the box by Emerson Royal who was already on a yellow card.

Andy Robertson was then sent off for a bad tackle on Royal in the second half after initially being booked by Tierney before VAR intervened to give the Scotland captain his marching orders.

Klopp looked bemused at full time during handshakes with the officials and in his post match press conference claiming 'I don't know what his problem is with me'.

A tweet from Liverpool statistician Ged Rea proves the concerns may well be justified based on the Reds matches refereed by Tierney this season.

Read More

'In 20 domestic games this season @LFC have been issued with 27 yellow cards and one red. 11 of those yellows and the red have been issued in 3 games by Paul Tierney.'

It does seem a bit extreme that over 40% of Liverpool's misdemeanours this season have been punished by Tierney in just 15% of the games.

This is unlikely to be the end of this saga with some claiming that the German should be punished for his comments.

Based on the stats however, it's hard to argue he doesn't have a point.

