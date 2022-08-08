Work is continuing at Anfield concerning the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand which is scheduled for completion for the 2023-24 season.

Anfield Road Stand as of 31 July 2022 IMAGO / Colorsport

The expansion project will cost the club £80million and is set to increase the capacity from 54,000 to 61,000. Liverpool confirmed the plans to expand back in February 2020 prior to the suspension of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic halted the plans - which initially proposed completion by this summer.

Safe Standing at the Anfield Road Stand - 31 July 2022 IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The operation is part of a long-term, four-step redevelopment of Anfield. "Stage 1" was the redevelopment of the Main Stand which was completed in 2016, and the current renovation of the Anfield Road Stand is "Stage 2".

It's unconfirmed officially by the club but is widely expected that the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand will be next ("Stage 3") - and the final piece of the puzzle is the Kop Stand ("Stage 4"), but these final two redevelopments will be very difficult to accomplish due to the housing around Anfield and Walton Breck Road lying just outside the Kop.

The Anfield Road Stand prior to redevelopment IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As it stands, however, the Anfield Road Stand is on course to be completed by next summer with no plans to reduce the capacity of Anfield ahead of this season - with the stand completely operational.

