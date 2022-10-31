Anfield Road Stand Expansion Will Reach Next Phase This Winter

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool’s £80million project to expand the Anfield Road stand at Anfield got underway last season and major developments will be prevalent throughout the winter break for the FIFA World Cup this November and December.

The expansion will see Anfield's capacity increase by 7,000 seats - from 54,000 to 61,000.

The work scheduled this winter will include the "removal of the old truss" and "demolition of the existing roof" - this will mean the new roof will be seen towering over the existing seats in the stadium.

IMAGO / Colorsport

In order to carry out the addition of the new roof, two mobile cranes will be placed on the pitch. The club has stressed that the "turf will be protected" but they warned that during this process after the World Cup "a very small section of home and away fans located at either end of the stand could be exposed to any inclement weather for a brief period of time."

But - no need to fear - the club has confirmed that "fans in those areas will be provided with some wet weather ponchos by the club."

The vice-president of stadium operations at Liverpool FC said "there may be no games at Anfield during the World Cup, but there’s no pause in our ambitious Anfield Road expansion plan."

“We’re really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand-new one.

“When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, they’ll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfield’s exciting new future.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |