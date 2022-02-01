Argentina v Colombia: Where To Watch / Live Stream New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz In Action, UK, US & India
New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz will be in action for Colombia as they play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
The Reds hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year-old last week bringing forward the deal they were expected to go after in the summer.
Before travelling to Merseyside where he is expected to arrive on Thursday, Diaz needs to try and get Colombia back to winning ways after a shock 1-0 defeat to Peru on Friday.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 11:30pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 6:30pm ET
Pacific time: 3.30pm PT
Central time: 5:30pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 05:00 IST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game is on Premier Sports 2HD and streamed on Mola TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten SD and Sony ESPN HD
