    • November 1, 2021
    Former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Pictured Holding Liverpool Shirt with Alan Shearer

    Author:

    In a recent video, Arnold Schwarzenegger was pictured holding up a Liverpool shirt while having the Premier League trophy in his office with Alan Shearer.

    Liverpool have a lot of famous fans. From LeBron James to Brad Pitt. There are loads of of A-list celebrities that support the Merseyside club.

    One person you may not of known supports Liverpool is the most Republican governor of California and former Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

    In a recent visit to American, Premier League legend Alan Shearer met up with Arnold in his office in Santa Monica, California with the Premier League trophy.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    In the video posted by the Premier League, the former Mr. Olympia was seen holding a 2021/22 Liverpool shirt.

    Speaking about the visit, Schwarzenegger had this to say about the Premier League and football.

    "Soccer [football] is not only just a competitive sport, but it is great, great entertainment.

    "This [Premier League trophy] represents the sacrifice, the dedication, the hard work that goes into winning something like that.

    Read More

    "I'm so happy that I had the chance to have this trophy come to my office here. This is fantastic.

    "Hasta la vista and I'll be back."

    However, this isn't the only time that Arnold Schwarzenegger has openly showed his love for Liverpool and the Premier League.

    In an interview with the BBC Sport in 2019, Arnold was asked which Premier League team he supports, to which he responded with; "I like Liverpool.

    "They are not always successful but the momentum is there right now.

    "Sometimes, and I don't know why, they lose some stupid games then they come right back again. When they say 'I'll be back', they are back."

    Great to see Arnold still supporting the mighty Reds! 

