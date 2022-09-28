Skip to main content
Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan

Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan

A report from the Arsenal camp came out yesterday about promising Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who is a key target for the London club. In a reported conversation with a Danish sports magazine recently he admitted to being a Liverpool fan..

The Bundesliga has produced a wealth of Premier League talent lately with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and now Erling Haaland all making their mark.

Some current big-name Bundesliga players that are future Premier League targets include Jude BellinghamChristopher Nkunku and Serge Gnabry

Jesper Lindstrom

Jesper Lindstrom 2

Another name added to the list more recently is Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who caught the eye of a few top clubs after his Europa league performances last season.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is now a regular starter for the squad and has two goals already to his name this season.

According to Tips Bladet via JustArsenal.com when he was asked if he is an Arsenal fan he replied bluntly.

“I’m a Liverpool man”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is not something Gunners fan will be very happy to hear. 

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham

He's not the first Bundesliga man admitting an admiration for the Reds with Liverpool main target Jude Bellingham also expressing the same. 

The Dutchman also had this to say.

“When you play regularly in a club in one of the biggest leagues in the world, and you help win the Europa League, then there must be clubs that are watching. It’s a huge confidence boost to hear that such a big club is watching me. But I honestly don’t know if it’s true.”

Although Liverpool have not directly expressed any interest in the young winger it never helps to hear that a key target is a fan of a rival club. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For

By Neil Andrew
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Jota
News

Portugal Fall To Spain - Why Liverpool's Diogo Jota Asked To Be Taken Off

By Justin Foster
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool International Break Round-Up, Final Matches Before World Cup 2022

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Early Predicted Lineup, Henderson To Return?

By Neil Andrew
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate Admits Keiran Trippier Is Ahead Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For England

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

By Neil Andrew