Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan

The Bundesliga has produced a wealth of Premier League talent lately with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and now Erling Haaland all making their mark.

Some current big-name Bundesliga players that are future Premier League targets include Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku and Serge Gnabry.

Jesper Lindstrom

Another name added to the list more recently is Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who caught the eye of a few top clubs after his Europa league performances last season.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is now a regular starter for the squad and has two goals already to his name this season.

According to Tips Bladet via JustArsenal.com when he was asked if he is an Arsenal fan he replied bluntly.

“I’m a Liverpool man”

This is not something Gunners fan will be very happy to hear.

Jude Bellingham IMAGO / PA Images

He's not the first Bundesliga man admitting an admiration for the Reds with Liverpool main target Jude Bellingham also expressing the same.

The Dutchman also had this to say.

“When you play regularly in a club in one of the biggest leagues in the world, and you help win the Europa League, then there must be clubs that are watching. It’s a huge confidence boost to hear that such a big club is watching me. But I honestly don’t know if it’s true.”

Although Liverpool have not directly expressed any interest in the young winger it never helps to hear that a key target is a fan of a rival club.

