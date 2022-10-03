Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems

With only three wins in nine games in all competitions this season Liverpool now look like a team that could struggle to make the top four in the Premier League rather than one that could challenge for any titles.

The current squad appears to be either not young and energetic enough, or in some cases, not even good enough to execute Jurgen Klopp's high line and gegenpressing style of play.

The recent addition of Darwin Nunez to the squad brought some brief optimism but Klopp's unwillingness to play him speaks volumes about the manager's mindset.

IMAGO / PA Images

There's growing speculation that the manager is so set in his ways that he is not yet willing to adapt his style of play to allow Darwin to fit into the system.

Darwin Nunez is a pure nine, a traditional striker, and Klopp has yet to show he can incorporate his skillset into the squad.

Arsene Wenger the former manager of the legendary 2003/04 Arsenal 'Invincibles' is the latest footballing expert to weigh in on things.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

In a recent interview reported by Bein Sports via Anfield Watch on Twitter he alluded to the fact that Liverpool are now missing an important piece of the puzzle that contributed to their previous success.

Wenger seems to think this missing piece could be the Senegalese International and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

"It's difficult to measure how much [his departure] takes away. They miss something they had before.”

Darwin Nunez is not the pressing machine that Sadio Mane was but surely that's not why he was brought in.

If he continues to warm the bench as he has been it will be more than frustrating to fans who will wonder, like most, why he was even brought in.

