Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has provided an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury ahead of the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 28 year old hobbled off with an ankle injury just after scoring in Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win against Brentford on Sunday.

Lijnders confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the Carabao Cup clash but is hoping to be fit for Sunday's visit to Crystal Palace.

This comes as a welcome boost to Liverpool fans who would have been concerned that the injury was more long term in nature.

With Liverpool missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita at AFCON, Oxlade-Chamberlain's versatility is vital to the team at the moment as his performance at Anfield on Sunday proved.

In midfield for Thursday’s game it looks like Jurgen Klopp will choose three from Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton.

Up front options are also limited without Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving just Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino as available options unless Jones or youngster Kaide Gordon are thrust into attack.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook