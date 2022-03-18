Skip to main content
Report: Arsene Wenger Serious About PSG Job, If Mauricio Pochettino Goes To Manchester United

According to reports, Arsenal’s legendary boss Arsene Wenger sees the PSG managers position as a 'serious' option, as Mauricio Pochettino’s links to Manchester United strengthen. 

Arsene Wenger

Following PSG’s failure in the Champions League, questions are being asked once again of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham boss has so far struggled at his time at the French club, even at domestic level, which is usually a walk in the park for the team. 

Liverpool rivals Manchester United are planning on bringing either Pochettino or Ajax’s Erik Ten Haag in the summer, which would leave either team manager-less. Although Zinedine Zidane seems the likely candidate for the PSG job, other names have been rumoured to be interested. 

One of those, is former Arsenal manager Arsene Weneger. Since leaving the Gunners in 2018, the Frenchman has been out of management. However, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, PSG is a ‘serious’ option for Arsene Wenger and his return football. 

Could we finally see the professor back in football management?

