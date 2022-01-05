Mikel Arteta Expected to Return to the Dugout for League Cup Semi-final

Despite missing the Manchester City game at the weekend due to testing positive to COVID-19, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to be present for Thursday's game against Liverpool.

This will come as big boost for the Gunners as they have had a couple of very impressive results over the last few weeks and they currently sit 4th in the league - only seven points behind Liverpool.

Arsenal will come into the tie with a bitter taste in their mouth after Saturday's controversial defeat, where they were on the end of some questionable refereeing decisions.

The game saw Arsenal denied a penalty before then seeing them get a red card and concede a penalty. Rightly so, fans were outraged on Social Media shortly after the game.

Assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg stood in for the game and said that Arteta was 'frustrated' with his team's narrow defeat against the runaway league leaders.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It is not yet known whether Jurgen Klopp will be available to lead out the Reds for the game. The 54-year-old also tested positive for COVID-19 last week and therefore missed the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Pep Lijnders led out the Reds in the frustrating 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the absence of the German man and looks expected to do the same next time out in North London.

Liverpool will be expected to put out a strong side, despite COVID, and so will Arsenal, who's squad depth is looking a lot better than the team on Merseyside.

