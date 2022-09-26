Arthur Melo's Agent Speaks To Liverpool's Reported Regret Of Signing Him

Arthur Melo was signed by Liverpool from Juventus on transfer deadline day after skipper Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury to further complicate Jurgen Klopp's already decimated midfield.

Struggling with injuries and form over last season the Brazilian International had not played much football at the Old Lady so it was widely accepted within the club that he needed time to get up to speed.

Reports came out earlier this month from both The Mirror and tuttomercatoweb that Liverpool were unhappy with their signing and were looking to move Arthur on in the next available transfer window.

It was encouraging then to see Arthur's agent address these reports as reported at Goal.com today. Here's what the 49-year-old super agent Pastorello had to say.

“The first few weeks are normal for adaptation and the recovery of (a player’s) physical condition. Everyone is very happy with him. He has given up his holidays to stay in Liverpool to work. Soon, he will be at 100 percent.”

This supports another recent report that Arthur had taken it upon himself to enlist the services of three specialists, a physiotherapist, a fitness coach, and a nutritionist to help him with his goal to be a Liverpool starter.

He definitely has the quality was a regular fixture in the 2017 to 2019 Brazilian International team and started in the 2019 Copa America final against old foes Peru, a game they won 3-0. Allison and Firmino also started that game.

He will face stiff competition for a starting spot from the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliot and also Naby Keita when he returns to full fitness.

