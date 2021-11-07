Non-Liverpool: Aston Villa Sack Manager Dean Smith After Friday's Premier League Defeat To Southampton

Aston Villa become the second club to sack their manager this weekend after Norwich release Daniel Farke yesterday. Dean Smith leaves after loss against Southampton.

Villa suffered their fifth straight defeat in the league to Southampton on Friday Night Football on Sky Sports, which has forced the club to relieve Dean Smith of his duties as manager.

Smith also becomes the fifth manager already to lose his job this season in the Premier League.

IMAGO / News Images

He joins Xisco Munoz, Nuno Espirito Santo, Steve Bruce and Daniel Farke (who was also sacked this weekend) in the group of managers leaving their clubs.

Aston Villa had huge expectations coming into this season despite losing their star player in Jack Grealish. They replaced the now Man City star with a few signings.

Emiliano Buendia, Ashley Young, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey were standout buys for Villa this Summer, which were rightly praised throughout fans and media.

After looking brilliant last season under Dean Smith, the potential they had this season increased. Unfortunately for the Villa fans, this has not been the case.

Aston Villa find themselves in 15th with only 10 points to their name. Instead of pushing for Europe, they have dropped into a battle to stay up in the league.

The loss to Southampton on Friday was the final straw for the Villa boss. Five defeats in a row was enough for them to pull the plug and let Smith go.

In what looks like to be a season full of sackings, who is next?

