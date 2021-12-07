Atheltic Journalist James Pearce Says FSG Want To Keep Mohamed Salah At Liverpool Despite Delay In Contract Talks

According to Athletic journalist James Pearce, FSG want to keep Egypt's Mohamed Salah at Liverpool as it would be impossible to replace him.

Mohamed Salah is on the form of his life with 13 goals and 9 assists already to his name in the league through 15 matches, as well as another 6 goals in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Egyptian King's form has sparked speculation surrounding his contract and whether or not he will be extending it. Despite constant calls to get the contract sorted from fans, team-mates, pundits and Jurgen Klopp, FSG are yet to table an offer for Mohamed Salah to accept.

Concerns are growing within the fanbase on whether the owners actually want to keep him with the amount of wage his agent is asking for.

Earlier reports suggested that Salah's agent was asking for £500k per week to keep the winger at the club. With FSG having a wage structure that won't pay that amount of money, contract talks have stalled but are still ongoing.

Well-known football journalist James Pearce answered a question about whether FSG and Salah are working on the contract.

"FSG don’t want to sell Salah. They want to keep him at LFC. They know trying to replace him would be almost impossible. Discussions over a new deal are ongoing."

Author Verdict

It's good to know that FSG want to keep Mo Salah, however if it's just because they can't replace him then that's not good to hear. They should want to keep him because he deserves to stay and he is currently the best player in the world.

This contract needs to be sorted out soon, as the longer it goes on the more Salah will get tired of waiting and look elsewhere.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook