Ballon d'Or 2021: Kopa Trophy Final Rankings - Top 10

Barcelona's Pedri was crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy winner at the Ballon d'Or awards and we can now bring you the final rankings.

The Ballon d'Or awards took place in Paris on 29th November and one of the trophies handed out was the Kopa Trophy .

The trophy is awarded to the world's best performing player under the age of 21.

The winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners and the Kopa Trophy had been won previously by Matthijs De Light and Kylian Mbappe.

The 19 year old has quickly established himself as a regular for club and country and promises to be a star for Luis Enrique's Spain for years to come.

Here are the final rankings for the Kopa Trophy top 10:

1 Pedri

2 Jude Bellingham

3 Jamal Musiala

4 Nuno Mendes

5 Mason Greenwood

6 Bukayo Saka

7 Florian Wirtz

8 Ryan Gravenberch

9 Jeremy Doku

10 Giovanni Reyna

