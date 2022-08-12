Ballon d'Or 2022: Kopa Trophy Nominees Announced - Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Named On Ten Player Shortlist
The ten-player shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or 2022 Kopa Trophy was revealed on Friday and included a whole host of the world's best youngsters.
The trophy is awarded to the world's best performing player under the age of 21 and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.
Last year's winner was Pedri of Barcelona and it has also been won previously by Matthijs De Light and Kylian Mbappe.
Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is one of the players nominated after he enjoyed another excellent season with Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga dominates the list with six of the ten nominees currently playing their football in Germany.
Another player linked in the past with Liverpool, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, is the Premier League's only representative on the shortlist.
Here are the full list of nominees:
Yachine Trophy Nominees
Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Read More
Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig
Florian Wirtz - Bayern Leverkusen
Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund
Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid
Gavi - Barcelona
Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich
Nuno Mendes - PSG
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich
When Is The Awards Ceremony?
The awards ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.
