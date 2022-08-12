Skip to main content

Ballon d'Or 2022: Kopa Trophy Nominees Announced - Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Named On Ten Player Shortlist

The ten-player shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or 2022 Kopa Trophy was revealed on Friday and included a whole host of the world's best youngsters.

Pedri

The trophy is awarded to the world's best performing player under the age of 21 and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.

Last year's winner was Pedri of Barcelona and it has also been won previously by Matthijs De Light and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is one of the players nominated after he enjoyed another excellent season with Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham

The Bundesliga dominates the list with six of the ten nominees currently playing their football in Germany.

Another player linked in the past with Liverpool, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, is the Premier League's only representative on the shortlist.

Here are the full list of nominees:

Kopa Trophy Nominees

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig

Florian Wirtz - Bayern Leverkusen

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Gavi - Barcelona

Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich

Nuno Mendes - PSG

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

When Is The Awards Ceremony?

The awards ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.

