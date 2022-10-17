Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream
The Ballon d'Or awards for 2022 will take place in Paris, France on Monday evening to crown the best players on the planet.
Lionel Messi won the main award a year ago but there was a surprise when he did not make the list of the 30 nominees after a relatively poor season with PSG.
The rumoured winners of three of the awards have been revealed and can be found HERE.
Ballon d'Or Nominees
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Casemiro (Real Madrid)
Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)
Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Luis Diaz (Liverpool)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Where To Watch/Live Stream
The ceremony can be watched/streamed for FREE on L'Equipe's website and YouTube Channel.
