Ballon d'Or 2022: Yachine Trophy Nominees Announced - Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois & Ederson On Ten Man Shortlist
The ten man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or 2022 Yachine Trophy was revealed on Friday and included a whole host of the world's best goalkeepers.
The trophy is presented annually to the best performing goalkeeper on the planet and is named after former Soviet Union keeper Lev Yashin.
Liverpool's Alisson Becker was the inaugural winner of the award in 2019 that is voted for by former Ballon d'Or winners.
Last year's winner was Gianluigi Donnarumma who pipped Chelsea's Edouard Mendy after Italy's success at the Euros.
Alisson is once again nominated for the award this year after another magnificent season for Liverpool that saw them play every game across all competitions.
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois will take some stopping however after an unbelievable run with Los Blancos to Champions League glory where he was voted man of the match in the final after an outstanding display against Liverpool.
Here are the full list of nominees:
Yachine Trophy Nominees
Alisson Becker - Liverpool
Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich
Read More
Yassine Bounou - Sevilla
Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
Mike Maignan - AC Milan
Ederson - Manchester City
Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt
Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Edouard Mendy - Chelsea
When Is The Awards Ceremony?
The award ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.
