Skip to main content

Ballon d'Or 2022: Yachine Trophy Nominees Announced - Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois & Ederson On Ten Man Shortlist

The ten man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or 2022 Yachine Trophy was revealed on Friday and included a whole host of the world's best goalkeepers.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The trophy is presented annually to the best performing goalkeeper on the planet and is named after former Soviet Union keeper Lev Yashin.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker was the inaugural winner of the award in 2019 that is voted for by former Ballon d'Or winners.

Last year's winner was Gianluigi Donnarumma who pipped Chelsea's Edouard Mendy after Italy's success at the Euros.

Alisson is once again nominated for the award this year after another magnificent season for Liverpool that saw them play every game across all competitions.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois will take some stopping however after an unbelievable run with Los Blancos to Champions League glory where he was voted man of the match in the final after an outstanding display against Liverpool.

Thibaut Courtois

Here are the full list of nominees:

Yachine Trophy Nominees

Alisson Becker - Liverpool

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yassine Bounou - Sevilla

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Mike Maignan - AC Milan

Ederson - Manchester City

Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

Edouard Mendy - Chelsea

When Is The Awards Ceremony?

The award ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal MadridManchester City

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Misses Training To Give Jurgen Klopp More Injury Drama Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'They All Have The Same Chance' - Liverpool’s Midfield | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr55 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Cool Partnership' - Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

Report: Sheffield United Hopeful Of Signing Liverpool Youngster Despite Strong Competition

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
liverpool v city
Quotes

'I Always Think You’ve Got A Chance Against Liverpool' - Veteran Manager Gives His Opinion On The Title Race

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Thiago
Quotes

'His Injury Is Not Good' - Thiago Alcantara Injury | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago