Ballon d'Or Award 2021 - Who Is On The 30 Man Shortlist? Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Neymar And Others
The Ballon d'Or awards take place in Paris this evening with people wondering who will be named this year's best player on the planet.
Lionel Messi holds the award from 2019 when he held off challenges from Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no Ballon d'Or awarded in 2020.
A 30 man shortlist has been put together and we can bring you that now ahead of the ceremony this evening.
Will it be Messi again or someone else? It won't be long now until we find out.
Ballon D'or Shortlist
- Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
- Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
- Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
- Jorginho (Chelsea)
- Harry Kane (Tottenham)
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
- Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)
- Robert Lewandowski (Bay9ern Munich)
- Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)
- Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
- Mason Mount (Chelsea)
- Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Pedri (Barcelona)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
- Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
