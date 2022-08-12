Skip to main content

Ballon d'Or Award 2022 - 30 Nominees Revealed - Salah, Benzema, Ronaldo Make Shortlist But Messi & Neymar Miss Out

The 30-player shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 2022 has been revealed and last year's winner, Lionel Messi, has sensationally missed out.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

The Argentine had a disappointing first season at Ligue 1 club PSG after his move from Barcelona and along with his teammate, Neymar, does not make the shortlist selected by France Football.

Liverpool have six players included in the final 30 with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez all still in with a chance of being crowned the best player on the planet.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is the favourite to pick up the award after another scintillating season with Los Blancos that saw them win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Ballon d'Or Nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

