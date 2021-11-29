Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Ballon d'Or Awards 2021 - Ten Man Shortlist For The Lev Yashin Award - Donnarumma, Ederson, Neuer, Courtois And More

Author:

The Ballon d'Or awards take place in Paris on Monday evening and one of the trophies to be handed out is the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper and we now bring you the nominees.

This award was first handed out in 2019 when it was won by Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.

Alisson Becker

There were no Ballon d'Or awards in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic so the winner of the Lev Yashin Award on Monday evening will only be the second ever.

Some fantastic keepers from across world football have been shortlisted with four of them from the Premier League, two from La Liga, two from Ligue 1 and one from Serie A.

The ten nominees on the shortlist for the Lev Yashin Award are:

The 2021 Lev Yashin Award Shortlist

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Ederson (Man City)
  • Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)
  • Keylor Navas (PSG)
  • Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
  • Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
  • Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  • Samir Handanovic (Inter)
  • Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

