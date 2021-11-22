BREAKING: Barcelona And Spain Star Pedri Wins Golden Boy Award Ahead Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri wins the Godlen Boy award by 199 points to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, which is the highest margin in the award's history.

Pedri has been sensational throughout the year, for both club and country. Altough he only broke into the first team last season, the rise of the youngster has been for all to see this year.

Photo Laurent Lairys / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

This award adds to the Spanish midfieler's many achievements this year. The yougster won U21 POTY and got into the TOTT for Euro 2020 as well winning the Copa Del Ray with Barcelona and a silver medal with his country in the Olympics.

The award ceremony, which is run by Italian outlet Tuttosport, today confirmed the Golden Boy award going to Pedri. Director Xavier Jacobelli was pleased to announce the news.

"I am pleased to report that the Barcelona midfielder and Spanish National Pedri has won the nineteenth edition of our international trophy which elects the best under 21 in the world registered for a European club in a top division.

"It is a deserved triumph. The Canarian boy, who succeeds the Norwegian Erling Haaland, has beaten the competition by some distance.

"Of the forty journalists who vote, representing the most illustrious newspapers of our continent, 24 placed him in first place of their preferences, another nine in second position and three in third."

Having found out the news, Barcelona youngster Pedri revealed his pride in winning the award.

"I thank Tuttosport for this trophy, which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.

"And of course, many thanks to Barca, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day. Without them I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy award."