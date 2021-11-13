Barcelona Director Ramon Planes Asks To Leave As He Looks Towards The Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Newcastle And Manchester United

Barcelona's Director Ramon Planes has asked to leave the club and is eyeing up a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United all set to be interested.

All three clubs could well be looking for a new Sporting Director in the near future and Planes will certainly be on the list of suitors.

@SIPA USA

Liverpool's current Sporting Director, Michael Edwards, announced this week that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Edwards is known for his transfers such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane but his best work as come through sales, getting good money for the players that have moved on.

Michael Edwards worked on the sales of Rhian Brewster, Jordan I've and Domonic Solanke, all bringing in a combined £57.5m to the club.

Altough Julian Ward is set to take over Edwards at the end of the season, Liverpool may look elsewhere for long term.

Whoever does get the full-time role has big shoes to step inside. Can Julian Ward prove he is that man or will Liverpool go for Barcelona's Ramon Planes?

Author Verdict

Losing Michael Edwards is huge. It's like losing a star player. I'm quietly confident in Julian Ward as he has worked underneath Edwards.

However, regarding Ramon Planes, thanks but no thanks. Barcelona's recruitment in the last few years has been awful and that's being kind.

My preference to be Liverpool's Sporting Director would be Luis Campos, who is currently at Lille. He did a wonderful job at Monaco preciously and is doing the same with Lille.

He is just as good as Michael Edward's from what I've seen and would be more than happy with him taking over in the future.