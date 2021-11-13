Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Barcelona Director Ramon Planes Asks To Leave As He Looks Towards The Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Newcastle And Manchester United

Author:

Barcelona's Director Ramon Planes has asked to leave the club and is eyeing up a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United all set to be interested. 

All three clubs could well be looking for a new Sporting Director in the near future and Planes will certainly be on the list of suitors.

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

Liverpool's current Sporting Director, Michael Edwards, announced this week that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. 

Edwards is known for his transfers such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane but his best work as come through sales, getting good money for the players that have moved on.

Michael Edwards worked on the sales of Rhian Brewster, Jordan I've and Domonic Solanke, all bringing in a combined £57.5m to the club. 

Read More

Altough Julian Ward is set to take over Edwards at the end of the season, Liverpool may look elsewhere for long term. 

Whoever does get the full-time role has big shoes to step inside. Can Julian Ward prove he is that man or will Liverpool go for Barcelona's Ramon Planes? 

Author Verdict 

Losing Michael Edwards is huge. It's like losing a star player. I'm quietly confident in Julian Ward as he has worked underneath Edwards. 

However, regarding Ramon Planes, thanks but no thanks. Barcelona's recruitment in the last few years has been awful and that's being kind. 

My preference to be Liverpool's Sporting Director would be Luis Campos, who is currently at Lille. He did a wonderful job at Monaco preciously and is doing the same with Lille.

He is just as good as Michael Edward's from what I've seen and would be more than happy with him taking over in the future. 

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Barcelona Director Ramon Planes Asks To Leave As He Looks Towards The Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Newcastle And Manchester United

just now
Super League
News

Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club

3 minutes ago
Premier League ball
News

Report: FSG And Liverpool Likely To Benefit From US TV Rights Bidding War Between NBC, ESPN And CBS

2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Transfers

How Much Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Would Cost Liverpool In A Crazy Return To Anfield

3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Mohamed Salah Assist, Jordan Henderson Goal & Assist

13 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
Articles

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Month With Strike Against Manchester City

13 hours ago
Jordan Henderson England
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Jordan Henderon Get's First Half Goal And Assist For England In Their World Cup Qualifier Against Albania

15 hours ago
Sheamus WWE
Articles

Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge

17 hours ago