Barcelona Still Owe Liverpool Money For The Transfer Sale Of Former Player

Barcelona still owe transfer fees dating back years, including Philippe Coutinho who is no longer at the club.

Philippe Coutinho now finds himself at Aston Villa, nearly five years since he left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a deal worth £142 million.

Life at Villa Park has been a challenge for the Brazilian so far, having been brought in on a permanent transfer by then manager Steven Gerrard in the summer.

Coutinho's transfer that saw him move from Anfield to Camp Nou had numerous clauses that saw the Reds pocket money due to different factors being met.

Philippe Coutinho
But the Catalan giants reportedly still owe the Reds money for the deal. However, due to the recent financial situation of the club, it is unknown whether the remaining figures will get paid or if there will be another solution.

It is slightly hypocritical of them when they spent over €150 million on new signings in the summer...

Liverpool are not the only side owed money by Barca for players who are not at the Spanish club anymore, with Juventus owed money for Miralem Pjanic and Valencia for Neto. More than €100 million of this total is due to be paid for these players in the next seven months.

It was the news outlet The Athletic that broke this news.

