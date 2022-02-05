Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

There is a huge clash in La Liga on Sunday as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid travel to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Atletico sit fourth in the table as it stands, a point ahead of Barcelona with both teams having played 21 games. The three points are therefore critical in the battle for the top four.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 4:15pm

India

Kick-off is at 20:45 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on La Liga TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.

Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar, Orange or Gol.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot.

