Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain
There is a huge clash in La Liga on Sunday as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid travel to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
Atletico sit fourth in the table as it stands, a point ahead of Barcelona with both teams having played 21 games. The three points are therefore critical in the battle for the top four.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 9:15am CT
Spain
Kick-off is at 4:15pm
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 20:45 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on La Liga TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.
Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar, Orange or Gol.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Fina
- 'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich
- Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool
- 'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer
- 'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah
- Report: Liverpool Remain Confident of Completing Pre-Contract Agreement for Wonderkid
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook