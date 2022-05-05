Skip to main content

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From Liverpool's 2022/23 Nike Home Kit Release

Liverpool officially released their new home kit for the 2022/23 season. Here is some behind-the-scenes footage from today's kit release.

Liverpool are fresh off of a Champions League Semi-Final win against La Liga opponents Villarreal. 

The Reds advanced to the Champions League Final and will play against another Spanish side Real Madrid. 

The match will be played in Paris at the Stade de France which is home to the French National Team.

In celebration of the victory, the club released their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season.

On May 4 the club's official Twitter account teased a shirt release.

Today, they released the official kit.

The Nike Home Kit is simple yet classy in another effort by Nike to remember Liverpool's past while representing the future of the side.

Liverpool also posted some behind-the-scenes footage on their TikTok account.

The video showed several of the players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk posing in their new threads.

The new Home Kit also features brand new numbers and printing on the back as seen in the photo below.

It has been a big week for Liverpool and supporters will hope that the winning ways continue against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

