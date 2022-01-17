'Better Than Van Dijk At This Point' - Fans React To Joel Matip's Recent Liverpool Form

After another flawless performance from Liverpool defender Joel Matip in the 3-0 victory against Brentford, we asked fans to give us their opinion as to where he ranks amongst the best current Premier League centre-backs.

The 30 year old's form this season must be up there with some of his best since he joined the club and this was evidenced as fans reacted to us on Twitter.

'On current form? 1st. If all other defenders are in form, only VVD is better than Matip.'

'He's up there but need to use him wisely. Too much football in a short space of time may do him in. If klopp is gonna start him on thursday night I'd give him a rest against Palace. We need to protect him cos he's been our best defender so far this season.'

'This season the best alongside Dias, Silva & Rudiger who have the benefit of 3 CB’s and a far more defensive shield in front of them . Goes so under the radar it’s unreal in a system that’s really hard to defend in with such a high line held'

'Top of the class. Better than Van Dijk at this point, I absolutely love him. Never makes mistakes, reads the game supremely well. Can break down the best of teams with one raid and always finds the perfect pass. Just incredible.'

'Right now he is even in front of his team mate. Awesome form.'

