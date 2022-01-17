Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Better Than Van Dijk At This Point' - Fans React To Joel Matip's Recent Liverpool Form

After another flawless performance from Liverpool defender Joel Matip in the 3-0 victory against Brentford, we asked fans to give us their opinion as to where he ranks amongst the best current Premier League centre-backs.

The 30 year old's form this season must be up there with some of his best since he joined the club and this was evidenced as fans reacted to us on Twitter.

'On current form? 1st. If all other defenders are in form, only VVD is better than Matip.'

'He's up there but need to use him wisely. Too much football in a short space of time may do him in. If klopp is gonna start him on thursday night I'd give him a rest against Palace. We need to protect him cos he's been our best defender so far this season.'

'This season the best alongside Dias, Silva & Rudiger who have the benefit of 3 CB’s and a far more defensive shield in front of them . Goes so under the radar it’s unreal in a system that’s really hard to defend in with such a high line held' 

Read More

'Top of the class. Better than Van Dijk at this point, I absolutely love him. Never makes mistakes, reads the game supremely well. Can break down the best of teams with one raid and always finds the perfect pass. Just incredible.'

'Right now he is even in front of his team mate. Awesome form.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joel Matip
News

'Better Than Van Dijk At This Point' - Fans React To Joel Matip's Recent Liverpool Form

1 minute ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 23 & Rearranged Fixtures - January 18th/19th/21st/22nd/23rd

1 hour ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Anfield Fans
Match Coverage

'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘We Wish the Boys in Africa the Best of Luck’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool Missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita

11 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Non LFC

Anthony Martial Hits Back At Ralf Rangnick Claims 'He Didn't Want To' Play For Manchester United In Aston Villa Draw

11 hours ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Hopes One Of Liverpool AFCON Stars Come Back As Champions

12 hours ago
Curtis Jones
Quotes

'Not 100% Happy' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Long Talk' With Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

12 hours ago