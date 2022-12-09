Skip to main content
Blow For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Luis Diaz Suffers Setback In Recovery From Knee Injury

IMAGO / PA Images

Blow For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Luis Diaz Suffers Setback In Recovery From Knee Injury

The Colombian has left the Dubai Training Camp to return to the UK for further assessment.

Liverpool have been hit by another injury blow with winger Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee problem.

Luis Diaz

The 25-year-old had been missing since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates in early October but returned to full training with the first team this week in their Dubai training camp.

News broke earlier today however via Paul Joyce of The Times that Diaz had returned to the UK to be assessed after complaining of discomfort in his knee.

It is also suggested that the Colombian is now considered a doubt for Liverpool when domestic football returns over the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news that Diaz had felt a problem when he spoke to Liverpoolfc.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Liverpool can't seem to catch a break with injuries and with Diogo Jota also ruled out until next year, Klopp will be hoping for a positive update when Diaz is assessed by the medical team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Liverpool Reach Pre-Agreenmemt Deal With Real Madrid Target And Argentina Star Enzo Fernandez

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham To Have A Six-Year Contract At Liverpool As Talks Are In Progress

By Damon Carr
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Argentina - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Liverpool Warned Of Potential Obstacle In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
News

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool Looking Increasingly Likely After Latest News Report

By Justin Foster
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
Transfers

England’s World Cup Star Player Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Transfer

By Damon Carr