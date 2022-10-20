Skip to main content
Boost For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Midfielder Resumes Training After Injury

Boost For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Midfielder Resumes Training After Injury

Naby Keita is back in full training for Liverpool after his hamstring injury.
After two successive Premier League victories, Liverpool have been boosted by the return from injury of another midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had a Darwin Nunez header to thank for seeing off West Ham on Wednesday helping the Reds build on their morale boosting victory over champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was on target to help Liverpool beat West Ham on Wednesday.

There was a welcome boost for Klopp, who has had to navigate an early season injury crisis when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to the bench for the match with the Hammers after a hamstring problem.

More positive news followed on Thursday with Guinea international Naby Keita pictured in training for the first time since he injured his hamstring.

Curtis Jones also played his first competitive minutes of the season against David Moyes’ team meaning midfield options look far healthier than they did a week ago.

The challenge now for Klopp is how he re-integrates Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita who will both be in need of minutes.

Liverpool are on the road on Saturday as they look to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they take on Notingham Forest at the City Ground.

