Boxing Day Football Betting - Premier League & Championship Match Odds

One of the great UK traditions around the festive period is the football matches that take place on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the betting odds for the matches scheduled on December 26th/27th.

Unfortunately, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the various outbreaks of the virus around the UK, a number of matches have been postponed.

There are still plenty of games scheduled to go ahead however and here are the match odds:

Premier League

Fixture Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds Manchester City v Leicester City 1/7 7/1 16/1 Norwich City v Arsenal 15/2 18/5 4/11 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 4/6 14/5 4/1 West Ham United v Southampton 4/5 11/4 16/5 Aston Villa v Chelsea 17/4 11/4 4/6 Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford 10/11 12/5 16/5 Newcastle United v Manchester United 11/2 18/5 4/9

Championship

Fixture Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds Huddersfield Town v Blackpool 23/20 23/10 12/5 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers 21/10 23/10 13/10 Luton Town v Bristol City 4/6 14/5 17/4 Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest 11/10 9/4 13/5 Derby County v West Bromwich Albion 4/1 5/2 3/4 QPR v Bournemouth 15/8 12/5 7/5

