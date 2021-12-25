Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Boxing Day Football Betting - Premier League & Championship Match Odds

Author:

One of the great UK traditions around the festive period is the football matches that take place on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the betting odds for the matches scheduled on December 26th/27th.

Unfortunately, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the various outbreaks of the virus around the UK, a number of matches have been postponed.

There are still plenty of games scheduled to go ahead however and here are the match odds:

Premier League

Premier League Match Odds - 26th/27th December as at 24/12 2.30pm

Skybet.com

FixtureHome OddsDraw OddsAway Odds

Manchester City v Leicester City

1/7

7/1

16/1

Norwich City v Arsenal

15/2

18/5

4/11

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

4/6

14/5

4/1

West Ham United v Southampton

4/5

11/4

16/5

Aston Villa v Chelsea

17/4

11/4

4/6

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

10/11

12/5

16/5

Newcastle United v Manchester United

11/2

18/5

4/9

Read More

Championship

Championship Match Odds - 26th/27th December as at 24/12 2.30pm

Skybet.com

FixtureHome OddsDraw OddsAway Odds

Huddersfield Town v Blackpool

23/20

23/10

12/5

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

21/10

23/10

13/10

Luton Town v Bristol City

4/6

14/5

17/4

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

11/10

9/4

13/5

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

4/1

5/2

3/4

QPR v Bournemouth

15/8

12/5

7/5

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Boxing Day Football
News

Boxing Day Football Betting - Premier League & Championship Match Odds

2 minutes ago
Joe Gomez
Opinions

What Next For Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez?

2 hours ago
Neil Ruddock
Quotes

Former Defender Reveals Why He Signed For Liverpool Despite Interest From Blackburn, Rangers, Chelsea, Newcastle & Notts Forest

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Articles

Christmas Special: Liverpool's Best Moments This Season - Mohamed Salah, Thrashing Manchester United And Champions League Perfection

3 hours ago
Eduardo Camavinga
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Save Eduardo Camavinga From Real Madrid 'Monumental Rage'

4 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Watch: Liverpool Festive Training Session - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Alexander-Arnold In Sensational Shooting Drill

13 hours ago
Premier League Ball
Match Coverage

'I Can't Believe They Haven't Tried Harder To Keep This Game On' - Pundit On Liverpool & Leeds Postponement

14 hours ago
raphina leicester
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Sign Leeds United's Brazilian Star Raphinha As Liverpool Lose Out

14 hours ago