Boxing Day Football Betting - Premier League & Championship Match Odds
One of the great UK traditions around the festive period is the football matches that take place on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the betting odds for the matches scheduled on December 26th/27th.
Unfortunately, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the various outbreaks of the virus around the UK, a number of matches have been postponed.
There are still plenty of games scheduled to go ahead however and here are the match odds:
Premier League
|Fixture
|Home Odds
|Draw Odds
|Away Odds
Manchester City v Leicester City
1/7
7/1
16/1
Norwich City v Arsenal
15/2
18/5
4/11
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
4/6
14/5
4/1
West Ham United v Southampton
4/5
11/4
16/5
Aston Villa v Chelsea
17/4
11/4
4/6
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
10/11
12/5
16/5
Newcastle United v Manchester United
11/2
18/5
4/9
Read More
Championship
|Fixture
|Home Odds
|Draw Odds
|Away Odds
Huddersfield Town v Blackpool
23/20
23/10
12/5
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
21/10
23/10
13/10
Luton Town v Bristol City
4/6
14/5
17/4
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
11/10
9/4
13/5
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion
4/1
5/2
3/4
QPR v Bournemouth
15/8
12/5
7/5
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 (5-4 On Pens) Leicester City Match Highlights: Carabao Cup
- 'Rodgers Out!' - Liverpool And Leicester City Fans React To Dramatic Carabao Cup Match As The Reds Go Through On Penalties, With A Pinch Of Salt
- Liverpool Players Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Could Return Earlier Than Expected - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones
- Confirmed: AFCON To Go Ahead According To CAF President
- Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook