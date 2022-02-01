Brazil v Paraguay: Where To Watch / Live Stream - Liverpool's Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action - UK, US

Brazil take on Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match in Belo Horizonte this evening and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

With 36 points from 14 games, Brazil find themselves four points clear of Argentina at the top of the qualification group.

They come into this match of the back of a crazy 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Thursday where Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was shown a red card twice but on both occasions saw the decision overturned after VAR reviews.

Fabinho could join Alisson in the Brazil line up after missing the Ecuador game through suspension.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30am UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 7:30pm ET

Pacific time: 4.30pm PT

Central time: 6:30pm CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game is on Premier Sports 1HD and streamed on Mola TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.

