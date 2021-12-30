Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash

In the recent training photos ahead of the Chelsea v Liverpool game, Alisson and Roberto Firmino seemed to be absent from the session.

Liverpool have been hit hard by COVID in recent weeks. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones all contracted the virus.

Luckily none of them suffered any symptoms from the virus and most of them are available for selection, apart from Thiago who has a muscle issue.

The Spaniard missed out on Tuesday's game against Leicester City when the Reds were beaten 1-0 at the King Power.

Once again, Thiago looks to be a doubt for Sunday's game against Chelsea as he was not pictured in the recent training session.

There were two other notable absentees from this most recent session, Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino.

The pair featured against Leicester and neither picked up any injuries in that fixture as far as we know.

They could either be doing tailored training sessions, have a small nick or have caught COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp will mostly likely speak about the training absentees in his upcoming press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Chelsea.

