Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Author:

In the recent training photos ahead of the Chelsea v Liverpool game, Alisson and Roberto Firmino seemed to be absent from the session.

Liverpool have been hit hard by COVID in recent weeks. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones all contracted the virus.

Luckily none of them suffered any symptoms from the virus and most of them are available for selection, apart from Thiago who has a muscle issue.

Roberto Firmino Alisson

The Spaniard missed out on Tuesday's game against Leicester City when the Reds were beaten 1-0 at the King Power.

Once again, Thiago looks to be a doubt for Sunday's game against Chelsea as he was not pictured in the recent training session.

There were two other notable absentees from this most recent session, Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino.

Read More

The pair featured against Leicester and neither picked up any injuries in that fixture as far as we know.

They could either be doing tailored training sessions, have a small nick or have caught COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp will mostly likely speak about the training absentees in his upcoming press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Chelsea.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Roberto Firmino Alisson
News

Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash

just now
Thiago
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

28 minutes ago
Ryan Gravenberch
Articles

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (10-6) - Ajax Double Swoop, Tottenham Star And Ballon d'Or Future Winner

54 minutes ago
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Newcastle, Manchester United, Leicester & Everton In Race For Aberdeen Teenager

2 hours ago
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire
Transfers

Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

2 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

3 hours ago
Premier League 2
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 21 - January 1st/2nd/3rd

5 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

5 hours ago