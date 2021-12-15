Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Breaking: AFCON Not Cancelled - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita Still Could Miss It.

Author:

Contrasting reports have echoed this morning about the potential cancellation of the African Cup of Nations, which is set to take place this January.

RMC Sport reported this morning that AFCON was set to be cancelled, with Cameroon due a large amount of compensation - with several reports rubbishing the stance immediately afterwards.

But reports from African expert Hugo Zoff are yet to be disproven - according to the journalist, the European Club Association wrote a letter to FIFA vice-president Matthias Grafstrom to express their concern for player safety in Cameroon.

"The fact the letter was drafted to Grafstrom, and not Infantino, shows that ECA are trying to do this in a backhanded way. They are not going through the proper channels of communication, and seem to believe their clubs are more important than a continent.

"Even if European-based players do not attend, they are barred from playing from 9th January until after 6th February."

Read More

This would mean that Liverpool's triad would miss it, but would almost inexplicably miss a month of football without being able to feature at club or international level - certainly the worst of all scenarios from all perspectives.

