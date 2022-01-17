Skip to main content
Breaking: Alexia Putellas Of Barcelona Crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player 2021

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona has been crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2021.

Ballon d'Or winner Putellas captained Barcelona to the treble of Spanish League, Champions League and Copa de la Reina.

Putellas held off competition from Sam Kerr and Jennifer Hermoso in the final to win the prestigious award.

Alexia Putellas

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding player in women's football.

'The Best FIFA Women's Player is given to the most outstanding player in women's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all women's national teams (one per team), current captains of all women's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Read More

Previous winners include Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

The players to miss out from the original shortlist were:

  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken)
  • Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
  • Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Ji Soyun (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Ellen White (Manchester City)

