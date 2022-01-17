Breaking: Alexia Putellas Of Barcelona Crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player 2021
Alexia Putellas of Barcelona has been crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2021.
Ballon d'Or winner Putellas captained Barcelona to the treble of Spanish League, Champions League and Copa de la Reina.
Putellas held off competition from Sam Kerr and Jennifer Hermoso in the final to win the prestigious award.
As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding player in women's football.
'The Best FIFA Women's Player is given to the most outstanding player in women's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all women's national teams (one per team), current captains of all women's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'
This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.
Read More
Previous winners include Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze.
The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:
- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
The players to miss out from the original shortlist were:
- Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
- Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
- Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
- Ji Soyun (Chelsea)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
- Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC)
- Ellen White (Manchester City)
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Player Ratings
- Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
- Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL
- Report: Jarrod Bowen Wants Liverpool Move This Summer
- Opinion: Liverpool Should Have Re-signed Coutinho!
- Report: Divock Origi Decides He Wants To Leave Liverpool, 'Proposed' To Inter Milan
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Loris Karius Future As Goalkeeping Pecking Order Revealed
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook