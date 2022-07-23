Breaking: Alisson Becker Returns To Liverpool Training

Liverpool have released a photo on their Twitter account that indicates that goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to training.

The Reds are currently in their Austrian training camp as they step up preparations for the new Premier League season.

Brazilian Alisson has been missing since Liverpool's 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat to rivals Manchester United with an abdominal injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also out with an injury and is yet to take part in any pre-season action and has been left behind at the AXA Training Centre.

Third-choice keeper Adrian and Harvey Davies have deputised well in their absence in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palance and sensational 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had claimed that the injury to 29-year-old Alisson was not a serious one but something that needed to be treated cautiously so he would be ready to return in time for the Community Shield against Manchester City in one week's time.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It seems as though Alisson is indeed on target to return and could play a part in Liverpool's next friendly against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

This will be a welcome boost for Klopp who has had to deal with a number of injury niggles during the pre-season campaign with Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota all still nursing injuries.

The importance of Alisson to this Liverpool team cannot be underestimated and Reds fans will be hoping he can replicate his brilliant form from last season for the upcoming campaign.

