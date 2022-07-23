Skip to main content

Breaking: Alisson Becker Returns To Liverpool Training

Liverpool have released a photo on their Twitter account that indicates that goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to training.

The Reds are currently in their Austrian training camp as they step up preparations for the new Premier League season.

Brazilian Alisson has been missing since Liverpool's 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat to rivals Manchester United with an abdominal injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also out with an injury and is yet to take part in any pre-season action and has been left behind at the AXA Training Centre.

Third-choice keeper Adrian and Harvey Davies have deputised well in their absence in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palance and sensational 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had claimed that the injury to 29-year-old Alisson was not a serious one but something that needed to be treated cautiously so he would be ready to return in time for the Community Shield against Manchester City in one week's time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alisson Becker

It seems as though Alisson is indeed on target to return and could play a part in Liverpool's next friendly against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

This will be a welcome boost for Klopp who has had to deal with a number of injury niggles during the pre-season campaign with Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota all still nursing injuries.

The importance of Alisson to this Liverpool team cannot be underestimated and Reds fans will be hoping he can replicate his brilliant form from last season for the upcoming campaign.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Paul Glatzel
News

'The Next Step' - Liverpool Under-21's Coach On Paul Glatzel's Future

By Joe Dixon41 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Sporting CP Set Matheus Nunes Price Tag Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

'Not Even Close To Where We Want To Be' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Pre-Season

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Making 'Strong Progress' In Transfer Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Andy Robertson Scotland
Articles

'I Wanted To Delete Twitter' - Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson On Social Media Abuse

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham As Midfielder Added To Borussia Dortmund Leadership Group

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
imago1010633952h
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'He Did Really Well For Us Last Year' Barry Lewtas On U19 Euro's Winner Jarell Quansah

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Leighton Clarkson
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'I Feel As If He's My Coach On The Pitch' Barry Lewtas On Leighton Clarkson

By Sam Jones5 hours ago