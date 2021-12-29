Breaking: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Miss Manchester City Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Arsenal have announced that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the clash against Manchester City at the Emirates on New Year's Day.

The club made the announcement via their official twitter account and website on Wednesday morning.

'Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19'

'Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.'

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant are having widespread implications across the game.

Some training grounds have had to be closed down temporarily and several fixtures postponed with teams not able to field a squad of fit senior players.

Arteta is the latest manager to test positive for Covid-19 and follows Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira who has missed his team's last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich.

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will kick off the New Year at 12.30pm on 1st January.

