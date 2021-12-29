Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Breaking: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Miss Manchester City Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Author:

Arsenal have announced that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the clash against Manchester City at the Emirates on New Year's Day.

The club made the announcement via their official twitter account and website on Wednesday morning.

'Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19'

'Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.'

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant are having widespread implications across the game.

Read More

Some training grounds have had to be closed down temporarily and several fixtures postponed with teams not able to field a squad of fit senior players.

Arteta is the latest manager to test positive for Covid-19 and follows Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira who has missed his team's last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich.

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will kick off the New Year at 12.30pm on 1st January.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mikel Arteta
News

Breaking: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Miss Manchester City Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

1 minute ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

1 hour ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
News

Union Berlin & Former Liverpool Striker Taiwo Awoniyi Called Up By Nigeria For AFCON

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

‘It’s a Big Gap’ - Jurgen Klopp Makes Manchester City Title Admission After Leicester Defeat

4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

‘It’s Over’ - Liverpool Fans Say Premier League Title Race Is Now Over After Leicester Defeat

11 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

13 hours ago
Liverpool Leicester Joel Matip Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

13 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Leicester City v Liverpool Team News - Update On Absence Of Thiago & Takumi Minamino

16 hours ago