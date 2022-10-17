Skip to main content
BREAKING: Barcelona’s Gavi Wins Kopa Trophy Over Jude Eduardo Camavinga And Jude Bellingham

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is under way and the Kopa Trophy award winner has been announced.
Liverpool do not have any nominations for the Kopa Trophy, however, the top 5 include three players who have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Jude Bellingham, who is reportedly the Reds’ number one target next summer has come fourth for the award, just in front of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, another reported target. 

Both players have shone in the Bundesliga for the two biggest clubs in German football. Despite being at such a young age, both Bellingham and Musiala have been standout players both domestically and in Europe. 

Making up the other two of the top four are PSG's Nuno Mendes (5th) and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga (2nd).

The winner 

The player collecting the Kopa Trophy is Barcelona star Gavi. The Spanish midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool before signing a new deal with the La Liga club. 

Breaking into the Spain national side and exceptional performances for Barcelona have not gone unnoticed. With the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta being legends of the club, alongside Pedri, Gavi has big shoes to fill.

Harsh to compare to such incredible players but the potential the youngster has at a club like Barcelona can only be a good thing. 

