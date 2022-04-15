Skip to main content
Breaking: Burnley Sack Manager Sean Dyche, Decision Explained By Chairman

In shock news, Burnley have confirmed that they have parted company with manager Sean Dyche with just eight games left in the Premier League season.

Dyche had been with Burnley since 2012 leading them to two promotions to the Premier League and taking them into European competition for the first time in over half a century.

A statement on the club's website read:

'Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

'Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, overseeing a period which will go down as one of the most successful in the Club’s history.

'During this time, the team was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes, and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.'

Sean Dyche will be looking for his second win in a row at Anfield

Chairman Alan Pace thanked Dyche and his staff for their efforts but indicated that the decision had been taken based on results and to try and give the club the best chance of staying in the Premier League.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status."

Under-23s coach Mike Jackson will take charge in the interim and will be assisted by captain Ben Mee, Paul Jenkins from the academy, and under 23 goalkeeping coach Connor King.

