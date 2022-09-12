BREAKING: Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds United And Brighton v Crystal Palace Off

Due to the death of HM The Queen on Friday, British football was postponed for the weekend out of respect.

However, with the funeral set to take place next Monday, further disruptions are due to happen with the lack of policing available.

Liverpool were scheduled to play Wolves this past weekend but instead return to football tomorrow night in the Champions League.

Following the pause to sport around the country, the majority of the event are set to return this week.

Three matches, however, will not be going ahead. The Premier League and clubs have officially confirmed that all of Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds United, and Brighton v Crystal Palace.

According to the Liverpool Echo, if Chelsea and Liverpool were to be knocked out of Carabao Cup in the third round, there will be an opportunity to rearrange the match for the fourth-round dates.

If either or both go through, then it is likely the postponed matches will be scheduled in the week commencing January 16th, depending on FA Cup replays.

Liverpool will now only play Ajax until October, after the upcoming international break. Jurgen Klopp's men will have plenty of time off to brush off the poor form and freshen up.

With the World Cup coming up in November, will we be seeing more fixture congestion as we have the past few years?

You can find out where to watch Liverpool's Champions League tie against Ajax HERE.

