Breaking: Community Shield Details Confirmed - Change Of Venue As Liverpool Take On Manchester City

FA Cup winners Liverpool will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, 30th July 2022 it has been confirmed.

IMAGO / PA Images

The match which is the curtain-raiser for the new season has been switched from Wembley to Leicester's King Power Stadium this year and will kick off at 5pm BST.

The switch of venue is a result of the Women's Euro 2022 final being held at Wembley during the same weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's team will see this as another opportunity to put some silverware in the cabinet and get the season off to the best possible start.

It's a trophy yet to be won under the German at Liverpool with the Reds last success back in 2006.

Liverpool's pre-season fixture list is starting to take shape as they add this fixture to two other friendlies already in the calendar against Manchester United (Tuesday, 12th July) and Crystal Palace (Friday, 15th July).

